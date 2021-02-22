TshisaLIVE

Warrant of arrest for soapie star's husband

Robert Ngwenya 'violated protection order'

22 February 2021 - 10:37
Robert Ngwenya.
Robert Ngwenya.
Image: Supplied

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Robert Ngwenya, the estranged husband of Zinhle Mabena, for allegedly violating the protection order the Isibaya star has against him.

Sowetan has seen a copy of the warrant of arrest issued by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday. The warrant authorised police to arrest Ngwenya in accordance with having allegedly violated a protection order issued by the family court in December 11 after a complaint laid by Mabena.

“Therefore you are hereby authorised and ordered to forthwith arrest the respondent (Ngwenya) in terms of the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, if there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the complainant (Mabena) may suffer imminent harm as a result of the alleged breach of the protection order by the respondent,” reads the document.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Sihle Ndaba shows Zinhle Mabena some support

Sihle Ndaba wants the perception of "innocent until proven guilty" to apply in Zinhle Mabena's case.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

NPA throws out murder and attempted murder case against actress Zinhle Mabena

"Zinhle Mabena appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate Court in Tshwane where her case was thrown out and the prosecutor said her arrest was unlawful," ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Baby Cele reflects on leaving ‘Uzalo’ after the death of Gabisile TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo gets real about her strained relationship with alcohol! TshisaLIVE
  4. Vuyo Ngcukana wants to return to the Eastern Cape to assist with education TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Bonang Matheba livin' it up on her CPT vacation is #SoftLife goals! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
X