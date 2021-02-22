Warrant of arrest for soapie star's husband

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Robert Ngwenya, the estranged husband of Zinhle Mabena, for allegedly violating the protection order the Isibaya star has against him.

Sowetan has seen a copy of the warrant of arrest issued by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday. The warrant authorised police to arrest Ngwenya in accordance with having allegedly violated a protection order issued by the family court in December 11 after a complaint laid by Mabena.

“Therefore you are hereby authorised and ordered to forthwith arrest the respondent (Ngwenya) in terms of the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, if there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the complainant (Mabena) may suffer imminent harm as a result of the alleged breach of the protection order by the respondent,” reads the document.

