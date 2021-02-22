WATCH | 'Black is King' star Nandi Madida gifted with Beyoncé's 'Icy Park'

Proving that she is indeed one of Beyoncé's faves, Black Is King actress Nandi Madida was gifted with some of the items from Bey's latest drip in her collaboration with Adidas, Icy Park, and she took to her Instagram to flex.

Nandi posted a brief “Good Morning” video on her IG, wearing the caramel brown, leather bodysuit coupled with a black and white printed fur over her shoulder.

Nandi joined other American A-list celebs who were gifted with Icy Park merch by the Irreplaceable hitmaker.