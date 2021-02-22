WATCH | 'Black is King' star Nandi Madida gifted with Beyoncé's 'Icy Park'
Nandi joined Scandal actress Kerry Washington, Acrimony star Taraji P Henson and Little Fires Everywhere actress Reese Witherspoon on Bey's gifting list
Proving that she is indeed one of Beyoncé's faves, Black Is King actress Nandi Madida was gifted with some of the items from Bey's latest drip in her collaboration with Adidas, Icy Park, and she took to her Instagram to flex.
Nandi posted a brief “Good Morning” video on her IG, wearing the caramel brown, leather bodysuit coupled with a black and white printed fur over her shoulder.
Nandi joined other American A-list celebs who were gifted with Icy Park merch by the Irreplaceable hitmaker.
The impressive list includes Scandal actress Kerry Washington, Acrimony star — and a huge fan of Nandi - Taraji P Henson and Little Fires Everywhere actress Reese Witherspoon.
Check them out:
Nandi dazzled as Nala in Beyoncé's film last year and has obviously left a permanent impression on the superstar.
Last month Nandi showed the world that she and Bey's team are close like that when she shared a personalised thank you note she received from Beyoncé.
“Thank you Beyoncé and the Parkwood team for the beautiful gift, forever grateful and humbled to have been part of such a great project, and working with inspiring people. Ngiyabonga.”
Meanwhile, Nandi isn't the only local celeb who was spotted in Bey's drip on the social media streets.
TV presenter Rorisang Thandekiso and plus-size model Thickleeyonce formed part of Adidas SA's campaign for Icy Park.
Thickleeyonce shared her excitement to have been one of the models chosen locally to model Bey's icy cold drip!
“So this happened ...! I’m still pinching myself! Me modelling for Icy Park!? Bro! 🥺🤎 thank you so much @adidasZA for including me in this campaign!”
Check out their snaps below.