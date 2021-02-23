Boity encourages matrics: Don’t allow society to pressure you

As the department of basic education has announced the the class of 2020 pass rate on Tuesday, rapper and TV personality Boity encouraged matrics not to allow society to pressure them into believing that their age is interlinked with their goals.

The rapper shared her views on Twitter where she engaged with her young followers on the importance of never letting society's expectations get the better of them.

While there were many matriculants who were over the moon to have obtained distinctions despite the hectic year under lockdown due to a pandemic and non-consistent schooling, Boity shared a tweet with those who didn't make it by expressing that failure was merely an opportunity to try again.