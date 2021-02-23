Future Mr and Mrs Forbes: Here's 8 times AKA and Nelli were #CoupleGoals

While 2021 continues to show many of us flames, AKA and his bae Nelli are proof that love still conquers all.

The pair got the TL in a mess on Monday when they announced that they had got engaged.

AKA posted a picture of the engagement ring, while Nelli confirmed on her socials that the rapper had popped the question on Sunday.

“I said yes to the love of my life and best friend. Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner. Even through the highs and lows you have always stood by me and I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us.

“Cheers to the beginning of forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

While the TL was packed to the max with messages of congratulations and reaction to the news, the pair have been serving the country with loved-up moments since they confirmed their romance last year.

From dancing in the kitchen to cosy snaps, here are just some of our favourite moments over the last year and a bit.