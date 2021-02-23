TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans are loving Mabutho’s ‘Robin Hood’ vibes!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 February 2021 - 15:00
Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu plays Mabutho in 'The River'.
Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu plays Mabutho in 'The River'.
Image: Instagram

Fans of The River have fallen deeper in love with the character of Mabutho (Thembinkosi Mthembu) after he stole money only to give it all to the needy in his community.

After watching his impoverished community struggle, Mabutho decided he couldn't take it any more knowing that there's something he can do about it. So the charming widower decided to plan a heist in the form of bombing an ATM.

Much to the viewers' surprise, Mabuthu actually pulled off his plan and walked away with the money. Instead of keeping it all for himself, he donated a part of his loot to the community's soup kitchen headed by Mam' Flora.

He then took a large sum of the money and stocked up Paulina's “critical but stable” tavern before giving some to Khabzela who had unknowingly participated in the crime  by driving Mabutho's getaway car.

Instead of earning him hate, Mabutho's “Robin Hood” stunts got him more love from fans of the popular telenovela and they were blown away by his “selfless” act. Tweeps sang his praises and all said they wish they had a brother, cousin or friend like him because they sure could use an anonymous envelope filled with cash on their doorsteps.

Check out the reactions in memes below:

MORE

IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe how Lindiwe ‘draws the line’ at cheating

The woman has people killed for sport but cheating is where she draws the line? Wild!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

IN MEMES | Twitter shook by Tumi of 'The River' wanting to mourn Lindani after she cheated

Fans of 'The River' can't get over Tumi's selective amnesia.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans left shook by how Tumi lies and cheats like a pro!

Tumi showed fans that when the other gender cheats ... they make sure!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

The River's Tsholo Matshaba says losing Ntsizwa took her back to the time she lost her husband

Actress Tsholo Matshaba opened up about Rakgadi losing Ntsizwa on The River.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu plays Mabutho in 'The River'.
Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu plays Mabutho in 'The River'.
Image: Instagram

Most read

  1. Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Thando Thabethe bought her mother a stunning house TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Bonang Matheba livin' it up on her CPT vacation is #SoftLife goals! TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets real about her strained relationship with alcohol! TshisaLIVE
  5. Zenokuhle Maseko's super excited for Mzansi to see her shine on 'The Estate' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X