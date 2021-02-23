Simphiwe Dana gets dragged for ‘body shaming’ skinny people on Twitter
‘Stop deflecting and start acknowledging how we are biased against overweight sweeties. I am not sorry’
Commenting in support of popular plus size model Thickleeyonce — who went through yet another night of being fat-shamed on the TL — songstress Simphiwe Dana caught flames on the TL as she was accused of “reverse” body shaming when tweeps interpreted her tweet as “skinny” shaming.
Thickleeyonce took to her TL to set tweeps straight for offering her “health” advice because she said she craved pizza. The model told trolls where to get off, and explained she was offended by the “stick to healthy food” advice because people never seem to offer it to skinny people.
“I see skinny people tweeting about eating KFC for breakfast. No-one will say anything about their health. But let me talk about craving chocolate at 8am, then everyone is a doctor who is worried about my health. Please. Gtfoh,” she said.
Simphiwe, who seemed to share Thickleeyonce’s sentiments, commented on her tweet, saying it was ironic that only plump people were advised to eat healthy when there were skinny people dying of liver and lung problems due to not being as healthy.
“The way the skinnies are dying of liver and lung problems that time,” Simphiwe tweeted.
Simphiwe’s tweet seemed to rub some tweeps the wrong way as they felt she was attacking skinny people, despite the singer’s explanation that she was not.
Tweeps demanded she substantiate her claims about skinny people dying with statistics.
In a series of now deleted tweets, Simphiwe set out to defend herself and her stance, explaining that she didn’t need to support her claims with stats because those who wanted to understand her point would do so without them.
The singer advised tweeps to stop deflecting by telling her she’s not skinny and rather acknowledge the bias that exists against “overweight” sweeties.
