Siv Ngesi frustrated by lack of support for his ‘sanitary pads must be free’ statement
Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi has called out the lack of support for his sentiment that “sanitary pads should be free”.
This after Siv took to Twitter to open a conversation about his view that sanitary pads should not be sold.
He shared a snap of a pad and a tampon with a caption claiming if men menstruated, “sanitary products would be free”.
If men bled once a month , sanitary products would be free #taxme pic.twitter.com/FkeEXBoD9N— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) February 21, 2021
In a conversation with a tweep who believed the concept of free sanitary pads was simple and could not understand why the country was still getting it wrong, Siv said he believes it is because such decisions were made by men who “make the big calls”.
Because men make the big calls ... trust me I have been in the boardrooms with Ceos! They don’t get it .... but we won’t stop pushing #taxme https://t.co/R2Pa6mPWOp— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) February 21, 2021
After opening a conversation around sanitary pad not being taxed, a frustrated Siv shared another tweet in which he revealed he was disgusted by men who believe sanitary pads should be taxed like other products seeing “nothing is for free” in the country.
Feeling irritated by men who think like that, the actor who has recently tapped into the drag queen world unleashing a woman he calls Sivanna, described males who believe in such a narrative as “very selfish” and “self-centered”.
“F**k it! If you had blood running down your leg, you would think otherwise you selfish, self-centered bastard,” he said in his tweet.
I post “sanitary pads MUST be free” and I am disgusted how many men replied “No!we will get taxed for it, nothing is free!”Are you BLOODY kidding me,we live in a selfish world! Fuck it,if you had blood running down your leg,you would think otherwise u selfish self-centred bastard— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) February 21, 2021
When men type like they didn’t come out of a vagina! Like mensuration is just a women thing! Read the word ,even “men... “ Is in it! #taxme #period #periodpoverty— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) February 21, 2021
When asked by a tweep where one should draw the line, Siv said society has failed women for far too long, stating the topic “should not be a debate”.
We have failed women for far too long .. this should not be a debate! Free sanitary pads! #Period https://t.co/GRxFq1ny7R— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) February 21, 2021