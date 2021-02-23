Social media users react to Anele Mdoda’s new talk show ‘The Buzz’
Talk show queen Anele Mdoda and four other women from Africa have taken their rightful seats on the first episode of The Buzz when they outlined a viewer’s dilemma and dished out spicy yet sound advice.
On the panel with Anele were Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Mwangemi from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe.
The “agony aunt type” talk show saw the women tackling issues about romance, health, hustle, family and friends.
Feeling excited to be embarking on a new television venture, Anele took to Twitter to express how she was glad to have taken the chance to relearn certain things in her life. and the talk show was one of them.
Few times in life you can relearn, take those chances. See you at 7pm tonight on channel 173 #TheBuzz pic.twitter.com/03bdH3kPrM— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 22, 2021
The first 30-minute talk show aired on February 22 at 7pm on DStv channel 173.
In Tuesday night’s episode, Anele and her co-hosts spoke to a woman who needed advice on how she could spice up her marriage as she had not been intimate with her husband for six months.
While some of the women believed she needed to change her look to become more appealing to her husband, the others felt the viewer needed to have a sit down with her husband to talk about the issues in their marriage. They advised that she ask her husband how they can make the marriage better.
In marriage you keep trying to make the institution better #TheBuzz— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 22, 2021
The talk show is similar to that of the award-winning US show The Real, and social media users have expressed how excited they were about it.
Here are some of the reactions:
I’m really enjoying #thebuzz , fresh topics, fresh opinions! It’s like I’m sitting with my girls and having an honest conversation!— lerato nhlakeng (@LeratoNhlakeng) February 22, 2021
I love how #TheBuzz got women from different parts of the continent. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Soysauce Thee Bad Bitch (@soyeee_) February 21, 2021
Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe
This show shown a good direction African is heading.— Sithabiseni_story (@Sithabiseni4) February 23, 2021
I loved the first show 'The Buzz' 💞👌but it's too short☹️ 😢I can't wait for more😜— Simms.aura (@AureliaMosime) February 22, 2021