Social media users react to Anele Mdoda’s new talk show ‘The Buzz’

Talk show queen Anele Mdoda and four other women from Africa have taken their rightful seats on the first episode of The Buzz when they outlined a viewer’s dilemma and dished out spicy yet sound advice.

On the panel with Anele were Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Mwangemi from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe.

The “agony aunt type” talk show saw the women tackling issues about romance, health, hustle, family and friends.

Feeling excited to be embarking on a new television venture, Anele took to Twitter to express how she was glad to have taken the chance to relearn certain things in her life. and the talk show was one of them.