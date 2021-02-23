TshisaLIVE

Social media users react to Anele Mdoda’s new talk show ‘The Buzz’

23 February 2021 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
The women of the new talk show 'The Buzz'.
Image: Supplied

Talk show queen Anele Mdoda and four other women from Africa have taken their rightful seats on the first episode of The Buzz when they outlined a viewer’s dilemma and dished out spicy yet sound advice. 

On the panel with Anele were Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Mwangemi from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe.

The “agony aunt type” talk show saw the women tackling issues about romance, health, hustle, family and friends.

Feeling excited to be embarking on a new television venture, Anele took to Twitter to express how she was glad to have taken the chance to relearn certain things in her life. and the talk show was one of them.

The first 30-minute talk show aired on February 22 at 7pm on DStv channel 173.

In Tuesday night’s episode, Anele and her co-hosts spoke to a woman who needed advice on how she could spice up her marriage as she had not been intimate with her husband for  six months. 

While some of the women believed she needed to change her look to become more appealing to her husband, the others felt the viewer needed to have a sit down with her husband to talk about the issues in their marriage. They advised that she ask her husband how they can make the marriage better.

The talk show is similar to that of the award-winning US show The Real, and social media users have expressed how excited they were about it. 

Here are some of the reactions:

