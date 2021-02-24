Maimane defends Siv Ngesi’s drag alter ego Sivanna from ‘stealing all the jobs’ criticism

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has come out in defence of Siv Ngesi’s alter-ego Sivanna after she was accused of stealing opportunities from drag queens.

It has been two months since South Africans were introduced to Sivanna, who this week announced she had scored herself a gig as an Ivy Park model.

While some applauded the move, members of the LGBTIQ+ community were outraged that a “heterosexual man pretending to be a drag queen” got the gig over several “real drag queens”.

A Twitter user said there were many drag queens who had been doing the work for years without recognition, and accused Sivanna of “taking somebody’s space”.

“I love you, but uhm, this is the definition of [taking] up somebody else’s space. One month vs [a] lifetime of work from revered SA queens -it doesn’t sit right,” read the tweet

Maimane responded, saying Sivanna should be embraced if she is being authentic.