Masechaba Khumalo hits back at criticism after sharing traditional rituals in Instagram post
Media personality Masechaba Khumalo has clapped back at questions about her decision to be transparent about the traditional rituals she performs.
This was after she took to Instagram and shared several snaps of herself performing her traditional rituals.
With a caption that read, “A fresh start isn't a new place, it's a new mindset,” Masechaba showed her 527k followers how she communicates with her ancestors.
In response to Masechaba's post a follower said they believed that such rituals should be performed in private.
Taking to her mentions, the Instagrammer replied saying, “I always thought this process is sacred [you know]", to which Masechaba agreed that although traditional rituals were sacred, they shouldn't be a secret.
“You are right. However, just because it's sacred does not mean it has to be a secret.”
Another follower came after Masechaba and insinuated that SA celebrities these days were making traditional rituals an “in thing” .
Masechaba simply replied to the Instagrammer, explaining that no matter if it's seen as the “in thing”, “Modimo leBadimo exist in every single one of us”.