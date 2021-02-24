Nasty C on why he hasn’t moved to the US yet
‘Americans think we have that mutant coronavirus so until they are no longer scared, that’s when I can move there’
Since signing to world-renowned US entertainment company Def Jam Records last May, rapper Nasty C has explained the main reason he put his plans to move to America on hold is due to the fears of Americans about the Covid-19 variant in SA.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nasty C said the only way for him to be granted access to America is if he first quarantines in a non-hazardous country for 14-days until it is determined he does not have the “mutant” virus.
“I will move to the States as soon as it is possible to do so. Right now it wouldn’t be a good idea. Americans don’t seem to want South Africans there because they think we have a mutated variant of Covid-19 that is worse than the others, so we’re not allowed to go there.
“Going into quarantine in another country will take too much out of my schedule now.”
While he is waiting for Americans to no longer be scared of the variant, the Eazy hitmaker revealed he’s making use of his time to work on songs with artists in the US and in Africa.
“I am just making more music, finishing up projects, getting ready for new adventures. I’m also doing a lot of collabs with American artists for when I land that side. We already have songs in motion.
“I don't know if I should say it but there’s like five guys who I have done songs with who are in my kind of space. Like, in the new age hip hop scene. If I say it now too many people will get too excited too soon.”
Although he couldn’t drop names of the rappers he collaborated with, Nasty reassured his fans that they know the artists and will love the songs.