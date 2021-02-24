Nasty C on why he hasn’t moved to the US yet

Since signing to world-renowned US entertainment company Def Jam Records last May, rapper Nasty C has explained the main reason he put his plans to move to America on hold is due to the fears of Americans about the Covid-19 variant in SA.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nasty C said the only way for him to be granted access to America is if he first quarantines in a non-hazardous country for 14-days until it is determined he does not have the “mutant” virus.

“I will move to the States as soon as it is possible to do so. Right now it wouldn’t be a good idea. Americans don’t seem to want South Africans there because they think we have a mutated variant of Covid-19 that is worse than the others, so we’re not allowed to go there.

“Going into quarantine in another country will take too much out of my schedule now.”