Siv Ngesi responds to backlash over alter-ego Sivanna's #IcyPark modelling gig

Siv Ngesi's alter-ego Sivanna came under fire from the LGBTIQ+ community after it was revealed she had scored a modelling gig for Beyoncé's latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection #IcyPark.

Sivanna was introduced to Mzansi late last month through a jaw-dropping video of his transformation.

On Tuesday, Siv again sent social media into a frenzy when he shared a snap of Sivanna dressed in a nude, leather bodysuit with a black and white Adidas scarf draped around the waist. The look was finished off with a blonde weave and a flawless face beat.

While some fans were left in awe of the photo shoot, members of the LGBTIQ+ community were outraged that a “heterosexual man pretending to be a drag queen” got the gig, while there are several “real drag queens” in SA.

Some users said they were happy that Adidas SA had given drag a platform.

“I understand the backlash and I understand why, because the bigger picture was never communicated to everyone. I am a proud ally and I believe the art form needs to be seen and recognised much more in SA and I am going to do what I can to make sure that it happens,” Siv told TshisaLIVE.

On Twitter, Siv added that he was “open to learn and engage” but Sivanna is here to slay.

Last month Siv told TshisaLIVE that his transformation was due to him wanting to embody a character not many straight men dare to tackle.

“I love tackling things that don’t fit into the status quo. Am I doing it for reactions? No, I wanted to do drag. I love drag and I love pole dancing. If it’s changing the status quo then so be it, but it’s not my goal.”