TshisaLIVE

Siya and Rachel Kolisi are now executive producers! They’re working on a short film about GBV

24 February 2021 - 18:00
Rachel and Siya Kolisi executive produced their first short film to raise awareness about GBV.
Rachel and Siya Kolisi executive produced their first short film to raise awareness about GBV.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

After dominating the rugby field and dipping his toes in the world of acting, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel have given the world of film production a spin.

The pair partnered to executive produce a short film that raises awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) entitled We Are Dying Here.

We Are Dying Here is an adaptation of a local stage production of the same name.

Rachel took to social media this week to share a video of herself and Siya during a viewing of the film’s trailer.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have partnered for a short film that is massively impactful and needed now more than ever,” she wrote. 

Playwright and producer Siphokazi Jonas collaborated with the Kolisis on the film. She told the SABC in June last year that the play is an interpretation of experiences with GBV by different women.

“This production is about finding a language for our experiences as women in SA. It wasn’t difficult to do that work because of how prevalent GBV is in SA,” she said. 

She said the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana highlighted the scourge of GBV in SA.

Siya often uses his influence and platform to raise awareness and interact with victims of GBV.

OPINION | GBV: No-one is out to get 'successful black men', women are the victims here

"Painting 'successful black men' as victims is as problematic as saying 'educated men don't rape,'" says the author.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Last year, he opened up about how the stories of women he had spoken to through the Kolisi Foundation reminded him of the cries of his mother and aunt.

The foundation had been working with communities and contributed food donations during the height of the lockdown.

It also donated whistles to women who may need help.

Siya said while raising awareness at community levels was important, schools also had a role to play in teaching about and ending GBV.

“I know that in [the] past, there were situations where I could have said no. But I thought if I’m not doing the violence then it’s OK, I don’t have to address it. Now I realise that’s not right. If you don’t say it, then you condone it,” he said. 

Twin sisters sued by their alleged rapist

British twin sisters Verity and Lucy have been silenced by the man they claim raped them.
News
7 hours ago

Tshegofatso Pule: Hope for truth as father of her unborn child appears in court

As the rain poured down across Roodepoort on Monday morning, the family of Tshegofatso Pule came face-to-face with the man accused of being the ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Mixed emotions for Tshegofatso Pule’s family as alleged murder mastermind appears in dock

Tshegofatso Pule’s boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday, accused of being the mastermind behind Pule’s ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ over bae’s ‘untruthfulness’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Thando Thabethe bought her mother a stunning house TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA’s new fiancée Nelli Tembe on their engagement: 'I said yes to the love of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zenokuhle Maseko's super excited for Mzansi to see her shine on 'The Estate' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X