Siya and Rachel Kolisi are now executive producers! They’re working on a short film about GBV

After dominating the rugby field and dipping his toes in the world of acting, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel have given the world of film production a spin.

The pair partnered to executive produce a short film that raises awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) entitled We Are Dying Here.

We Are Dying Here is an adaptation of a local stage production of the same name.

Rachel took to social media this week to share a video of herself and Siya during a viewing of the film’s trailer.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have partnered for a short film that is massively impactful and needed now more than ever,” she wrote.