Thickleeyonce claps back at being judged for what she eats as a plus-size woman

Photographer and plus-size model Thickleeyonce has had enough of body shamers on the socials and has decided to put them in their place.

The body-positive activist took a stand against trolls who consistently judge overweight women for what they eat in tweets on Twitter in which she bashed them for being “so evil”.

Her “fat shaming” tweets were sparked by a tweep who told her it was too early for her to be craving pizza. The tweep even suggested the plus-size model hit the gym instead of eating junk food.