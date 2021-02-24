TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce claps back at being judged for what she eats as a plus-size woman

24 February 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Photographer and model Thickleeyonce has no time for haters and fat shamers.
Photographer and model Thickleeyonce has no time for haters and fat shamers.
Image: Via Instagram

Photographer and plus-size model Thickleeyonce has had enough of body shamers on the socials and has decided to put them in their place. 

The body-positive activist took a stand against trolls who consistently judge overweight women for what they eat in tweets on Twitter in which she bashed them for being “so evil”.

Her “fat shaming” tweets were sparked by a tweep who told her it was too early for her to be craving pizza. The tweep even suggested the plus-size model hit the gym instead of eating junk food. 

Feeling the tweep was out of line, Leeyonce simply told herself not to worry whether or not she was healthy. 

She then told her off, saying her unsolicited advice was not needed. 

Leeyonce she she was baffled by people who always turn into “doctors” and have something to say when it comes to what a fat person eats, but have nothing to say when skinny people eat unhealthy food.

Leeyonce said fat shamers didn’t necessarily care about the health of big people but rather wanted to police them about what they can and cannot eat. 

Feeling hurt by the amount of hate and negative comments thrown at fat people, Thickleeyonce said she can never get used to how evil people can be on Twitter. 

SNAPS | Thickleeyonce's 'soft life' holiday is everything!

Thickleeyonce's Knysna trip featured yachts, bubbly and bikinis!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Candice Modiselle: 'Givers need to set boundaries because takers often don’t'

"I’m always reminded the hard way that givers need to set boundaries because takers often don’t"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Thickleeyonce on unsolicited comments about her skin: 'Mind your business, captain obvious'

Lesego Legobane, known among followers as Thickleeyonce, says she has been receiving unsolicited offers to help clear her skin.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Actress Thando Thabethe bought her mother a stunning house TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA’s new fiancée Nelli Tembe on their engagement: 'I said yes to the love of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zenokuhle Maseko's super excited for Mzansi to see her shine on 'The Estate' TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Bonang Matheba livin' it up on her CPT vacation is #SoftLife goals! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X