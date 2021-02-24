Thickleeyonce claps back at being judged for what she eats as a plus-size woman
Photographer and plus-size model Thickleeyonce has had enough of body shamers on the socials and has decided to put them in their place.
The body-positive activist took a stand against trolls who consistently judge overweight women for what they eat in tweets on Twitter in which she bashed them for being “so evil”.
Her “fat shaming” tweets were sparked by a tweep who told her it was too early for her to be craving pizza. The tweep even suggested the plus-size model hit the gym instead of eating junk food.
Babygirl, how about gym? I mean comeon. Too early for junk. We are thick and all also but should atleast try and promote healthy lifestyles. Not to get skinny but to be healthier!— Nnete Fela (@Maboshego31) February 22, 2021
Feeling the tweep was out of line, Leeyonce simply told herself not to worry whether or not she was healthy.
When people teach, learn! Don't be too pompous now that people are embracing your thickness. Health is very vital sisi. We all need that!1❤— Nnete Fela (@Maboshego31) February 22, 2021
She then told her off, saying her unsolicited advice was not needed.
I love how everyone turns into a doctor when when fat people eat junk food. Go be a teacher else where, not here. *eats my pizza* https://t.co/8s35Z1Xkhw— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) February 22, 2021
Leeyonce she she was baffled by people who always turn into “doctors” and have something to say when it comes to what a fat person eats, but have nothing to say when skinny people eat unhealthy food.
I see skinny people tweeting about eating KFC for breakfast , no one will say anything about their health, but let me talk about craving chocolate at 8am, then everyone is a doctor who’s worried about my health. Please. Gtfoh.— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) February 22, 2021
Leeyonce said fat shamers didn’t necessarily care about the health of big people but rather wanted to police them about what they can and cannot eat.
You don’t care about fat people’s well-being, you just want to police our bodies and mask your fatphobia as “concern” for our health. Just stop.— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) February 22, 2021
Feeling hurt by the amount of hate and negative comments thrown at fat people, Thickleeyonce said she can never get used to how evil people can be on Twitter.
Y’all are so evil. I can never get used to it. Wow.— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) February 22, 2021