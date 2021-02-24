WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi singing ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ will make your morning

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi had social media falling in love with her rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.

This week Zozibini share a video of herself singing the 1961 hit track written by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, and George David Weiss.

“Falling in love because [it’s the] month of love,” she said.

“One thing about me. I will sneak in a recording in the middle of interviews.”

The video garnered more than 180,000 views and saw many, including Thando Thabethe and Gert-Johan Coetzee, flood the comment section to gush about her voice.

Watch the full video below