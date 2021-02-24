WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi singing ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ will make your morning
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi had social media falling in love with her rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.
This week Zozibini share a video of herself singing the 1961 hit track written by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, and George David Weiss.
“Falling in love because [it’s the] month of love,” she said.
“One thing about me. I will sneak in a recording in the middle of interviews.”
The video garnered more than 180,000 views and saw many, including Thando Thabethe and Gert-Johan Coetzee, flood the comment section to gush about her voice.
Watch the full video below
Speaking to Sunday Times last year, Zozibini said she hopes to pursue music when her reign ends.
“I’ve come to fall in love with music all over again. I’ve always loved music but I never thought it would be something I would pursue as a career. I feel like music is a space I want to occupy next. I’m fascinated by television as well, so people will definitely find me there too. Humanitarian work is also close to my heart, something I’m hoping to continue,” she said.
Here are three other times Miss Universe has left SA in awe of her singing talent.