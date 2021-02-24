TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi singing ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ will make your morning

24 February 2021 - 07:00
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wowed social media users this week with her singing.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wowed social media users this week with her singing.
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi had social media falling in love with her rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.

This week Zozibini share a video of herself singing the 1961 hit track written by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, and George David Weiss.

“Falling in love because [it’s the] month of love,” she said.

“One thing about me. I will sneak in a recording in the middle of interviews.”

The video garnered more than 180,000 views and saw many, including Thando Thabethe and Gert-Johan Coetzee, flood the comment section to gush about her voice.

Watch the full video below

Speaking to Sunday Times last year, Zozibini said she hopes to pursue music when her reign ends.

“I’ve come to fall in love with music all over again. I’ve always loved music but I never thought it would be something I would pursue as a career. I feel like music is a space I want to occupy next. I’m fascinated by television as well, so people will definitely find me there too. Humanitarian work is also close to my heart, something I’m hoping to continue,” she said.

Here are three other times Miss Universe has left SA in awe of her singing talent.

Runnin’ - Naughty Boy Ft Beyoncé

Rise Up - Andra Day

Amazulu - Amanda Black

WATCH | RECAP: Zozibini Tunzi on her life changing 'dramatically'

"My life will literally never be the same again," Zozibini told TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zozi Tunzi hopes to pursue music after handing over her Miss Universe crown

The Eastern Cape beauty talks future plans as she reflects on the funniest and most challenging moments of her 'fantastic' reign
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi singing 'Runnin' (Lose It All)' will leave you mesmerised

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is the queen of many talents.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Actress Thando Thabethe bought her mother a stunning house TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA’s new fiancée Nelli Tembe on their engagement: 'I said yes to the love of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zenokuhle Maseko's super excited for Mzansi to see her shine on 'The Estate' TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Bonang Matheba livin' it up on her CPT vacation is #SoftLife goals! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X