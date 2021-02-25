Cassper Nyovest claps back at ‘SA celebs only support American celebs’ comments

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has hit back at a social media user's narrative that Mzansi celebrities only give praise and support to American success stories, claiming the same energy wasn't given when it came to South African achievements.

This after many fans and celebrities globally and locally took to social media to praise renowned American rapper and businessman Jay Z for acquiring a 50/50 deal with the Moët Hennessy unit.

On Monday, the French luxury goods group LVMH's Moët Hennessy unit confirmed they have a champagne deal with the rap icon whereby Moët Hennessy will buy a 50% stake in Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

While Jay Z's business move inspired many across the globe, Cassper expressed how inspired he was to see a black man exude such excellence and claimed that he too was going to be a billionaire.

As he was outchea being inspired by Hov, a tweep came at Mufasa with claims that South African celebs go mute when their industry mates achieve goals in their careers.