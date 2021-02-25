Cassper Nyovest claps back at ‘SA celebs only support American celebs’ comments
‘Cause they view the black South African stories as their failures. Sad but you definitely have a point. In fact, o right. Re bodile’
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has hit back at a social media user's narrative that Mzansi celebrities only give praise and support to American success stories, claiming the same energy wasn't given when it came to South African achievements.
This after many fans and celebrities globally and locally took to social media to praise renowned American rapper and businessman Jay Z for acquiring a 50/50 deal with the Moët Hennessy unit.
On Monday, the French luxury goods group LVMH's Moët Hennessy unit confirmed they have a champagne deal with the rap icon whereby Moët Hennessy will buy a 50% stake in Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.
While Jay Z's business move inspired many across the globe, Cassper expressed how inspired he was to see a black man exude such excellence and claimed that he too was going to be a billionaire.
As he was outchea being inspired by Hov, a tweep came at Mufasa with claims that South African celebs go mute when their industry mates achieve goals in their careers.
Black South Africans celebrate black American success more than they celebrate black african success. Did you see how many people congratulated Jay z especially celebrities? Wait till one our own achieves or progress, they all go mute 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/P3RBh7wkdM— Koketso Morwe (@vansquiz) February 23, 2021
Cassper hit back, saying that often black South African stories were seen as failure and because the tweep seemed like a "know-it-all", the rapper U-turned on his statement telling him how "right" he was about SA celebs.
Cause they view the black South African stories as thier failures. Sad but you definitely have a point. Infact , o right. Re bodile. https://t.co/s72SlHAoeX— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 23, 2021
With his goal being "a young billionaire in the making", Cassper dropped knowledge to another tweep who felt Jay Z's business move was "rushed".
With LVMH as a partner now, he is going to eat like he never ever ate. Their distribution and marketing is far more powerful and impacful. They are the pinnacle of the luxury brands industry. The key is to build it up and sell equity to a partner that can stretch the margins. https://t.co/10ctmIW0dU— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 24, 2021
Still in that business mode tip, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker also teased about how he was well on his way to making it to billionaire status.
This is me on my way to billionaire status. pic.twitter.com/vaMw6DD9nq— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 24, 2021