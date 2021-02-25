Cassper Nyovest says SA youth have solutions but no power to implement
Musician and #AMN star Cassper Nyovest has lamented the state of the nation this week and shared his frustrations that young people, who have much-needed solutions to SA's problems, have no way to implement them.
Taking to Twitter, the rapper reflected on how SA's youth have the solutions to our age-old problems but have no power to change the current political and socio-economic climate.
Cassper said that the people who do have the power to make a change are “old”, with none of the answers that we so dearly crave in SA.
“The young minds have the solutions for the future but no power to implement any of the ideas. The old people have all the power but no solutions for the future,” said Cassper.
Fans praised “Mufasa” for his wisdom, with many agreeing to Cassper's stance on empowering those who could make a difference.
Here are some of the reactions from tweeps:
Akere we owe them for "fighting for democracy" looting is their way of paying themselves 😢 pic.twitter.com/pvn5vnAdN7— Tsebo Edgar (@edgar_tsebo) February 24, 2021
Thats true mufasa and they deny our solutions when we try implementing them. pic.twitter.com/UHaOV9SZ1b— Abuti_oba💯 (@Obakeng_mat) February 24, 2021
I literally know how SA can be changed for the better but man, I got no power or resources to implement my ideas— Colly (@AwandeMkhize_) February 24, 2021
This goes down as the best thing you ever said in your career!!! Facts pic.twitter.com/SsvDG84Oij— Margison MOSH (@MargisonMosh) February 24, 2021
That's what the Parliament of SA should start Looking at😭🤷🇿🇦🥺we need a Balance in Age so we can Have segregation of Duties🙏❤️— 5 Tao 6 Tao🇿🇦❤️ (@MaGaT_sa) February 24, 2021
Thanks For Highlightin this🔥🔥
The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker often takes to social media with his pearls of wisdom on politics.
Last year when the #EndSARS movement was gaining traction internationally, Cassper urged his fans to pray for the continent.
He dubbed Africa a “bloodbath”, after brutality against Africans made headlines across the globe.
“Please create awareness and pray for Nigeria with the fight to #EndSARS, South Africa for the #AmINext movement for women and children are not safe & Congo for #CongoIsBleeding. Africa is a bloodbath. It is really scary and our leaders have failed us,” tweeted Cassper at the time.