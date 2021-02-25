TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest says SA youth have solutions but no power to implement

26 February 2021 - 06:00
Cassper Nyovest believes that the youth have the solutions to many of SA's problems but none of the power to implement them.
Cassper Nyovest believes that the youth have the solutions to many of SA's problems but none of the power to implement them.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Musician and #AMN star Cassper Nyovest has lamented the state of the nation this week and shared his frustrations that young people, who have much-needed solutions to SA's problems, have no way to implement them.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper reflected on how SA's youth have the solutions to our age-old problems but have no power to change the current political and socio-economic climate.

Cassper said that the people who do have the power to make a change are “old”, with none of the answers that we so dearly crave in SA.

“The young minds have the solutions for the future but no power to implement any of the ideas. The old people have all the power but no solutions for the future,” said Cassper.

Fans praised “Mufasa” for his wisdom, with many agreeing to Cassper's stance on empowering those who could make a difference.

Here are some of the reactions from tweeps:

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker often takes to social media with his pearls of wisdom on politics.

Last year when the #EndSARS movement was gaining traction internationally, Cassper urged his fans to pray for the continent.

He dubbed Africa a “bloodbath”, after brutality against Africans made headlines across the globe.

“Please create awareness and pray for Nigeria with the fight to #EndSARS, South Africa for the #AmINext movement for women and children are not safe & Congo for #CongoIsBleeding. Africa is a bloodbath. It is really scary and our leaders have failed us,” tweeted Cassper at the time.

READ MORE

Cassper Nyovest claps back at ‘SA celebs only support American celebs’ comments

Cassper is on a mission to be a billionaire one day soon.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH | This video of Cassper and his son will leave you feeling broody AF

‘If he's not pulling my beard, he's scratching my face and we call this love. Khotso o dangerous!’
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest shows love for Busiswa amid 'whack verse' claims

Cassper says he has learnt a lot from his time in the studio with Busiswa.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ over bae’s ‘untruthfulness’ TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA’s new fiancée Nelli Tembe on their engagement: 'I said yes to the love of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Is it entitlement?' Zozibini Tunzi joins outrage over viral 'panty mask' video TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi gifts Vusi Nova with a gorgeous decorative statue - fans react TshisaLIVE
  5. Studio 88 ‘backtracks’ on sponsorship deal with MacG after transphobic slurs ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X