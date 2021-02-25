Cassper Nyovest says SA youth have solutions but no power to implement

Musician and #AMN star Cassper Nyovest has lamented the state of the nation this week and shared his frustrations that young people, who have much-needed solutions to SA's problems, have no way to implement them.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper reflected on how SA's youth have the solutions to our age-old problems but have no power to change the current political and socio-economic climate.

Cassper said that the people who do have the power to make a change are “old”, with none of the answers that we so dearly crave in SA.

“The young minds have the solutions for the future but no power to implement any of the ideas. The old people have all the power but no solutions for the future,” said Cassper.