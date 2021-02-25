Lebo Mathosa, Jabu Khanyile to be honoured with SA Popular Music Awards posthumously

The legacies of late music icons such as Lebo Mathosa, Jabu Khanyile, Nana Coyote and Stompie Mavi will be honoured with posthumous awards at the first ever South African Popular Music Awards (Sapmas) later this year in July.

Speaking at the official launch of the upcoming awards, Sapmas head of communications, Mathawe Matsapola explained the awards were all about celebrating black excellence in the arts and shining a light on the music that has been the soundtrack of our lives as South Africans over the past decade.

“The aim of the 1st annual awards ceremony is to celebrate 10 years of great and popular music. Music that still speaks to our people and will continue to speak for the voiceless, while shaping our cultural identity as a nation,” says Mathawe.

In order to celebrate over ten years worth of great music and great legends, this year the awards will host two main big events.

A Night of Legends Gala Dinner will be held on July 24 where legends such as Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Vusi Leeuw, Morris Roda, Mahotella Queens and Ihashi Elimhlophe will be honoured. It is at the same event that the legacies of our late music icons and legends alive such as Lebo Mathosa, Jabu Khanyile, Nana Coyote and Stompie Mavi will be appreciated and celebrated.

“They might be gone but their footprint in music will remain,” said the event organisers.