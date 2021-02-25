OPINION | Don't be mad at Sivanna, be mad at SA and all the brands that have refused to see you!

After seeing that Siv Ngesi's alter-ego and drag queen Sivanna scored herself an Icy Park modelling gig with Adidas SA, I was happy for her and I was going to launch straight into a celebration had I not logged on to Twitter to find that the LGBTQI+ community wasn't completely celebrating her win as their win.

I'll admit, this left me confused for a good minute or two ... Why wouldn't the rainbow community celebrate being seen when they always complain about a lack of representation?

After following the chat for hours and talking to a few people, I understood better the lack of celebration on their part. I think, for people who have immersed themselves in the drag art form for years, it almost feels like drag didn't win “on merit” and that's a valid point to raise.

Now, Sivanna is a beautiful chick and as the person behind Sivanna, Siv does a brilliant job of bringing the diva to life. However, the bottom line remains that Siv — and I stand to be corrected — is a heterosexual Cishet man (someone who is both cisgender and heterosexual) and it shouldn't have taken him and his Sivanna to give the art form of drag and its people the spotlight.

Reading how many drag queens felt short-changed by Sivanna's win, I almost joined the outrage that led to Siv/Sivanna trending on Tuesday. I too am outraged that SA and the brands that operate in this country have refused to see you — for years — and not for lack of trying to be seen on your end.

The anger towards the country being “blind” to your existence is right and should continue.

I also understand that for the hunnies to whom drag has been a lifelong lifestyle, they feel they should have been the ones to shine and been the ones to spark the conversation. They rightfully feel that if they must celebrate being seen, then they really should be seen.