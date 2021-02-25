Prince Kaybee defends Master KG’s decision to bill local companies for using 'Jerusalema' commercially
Club DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has backed fellow industry mate Master KG's legal team's decision to claim royalties from companies who used the hitmaker's song Jerusalema for their “own endorsements”.
The club DJ revealed his views on Twitter where he agreed that some companies did not join the worldwide challenge because they loved the song but to hijack the global trend for commercial purposes.
Kaybee added that those companies were getting international ad campaigns at zero cost.
Its not invalid for @MasterKGsa to ask for money. Some companies were not joining the challenge because they love the song but to hijack the global trend created by the song which is like getting international ad campaign at zero cost.— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 24, 2021
In an interview with Capricorn FM, Master KG's lawyer, who also handles the legal and business affairs for Open Mic Productions, Dumisani Motsamai, explained the reasons why Warner Music SA chose to demand money from big companies who have used the global hit song for their “own capital gains”.
“We are in a partnership with Warner Music internationally and I think in a nutshell, the partnership ensures that Master KG finds an easy way into the market.
“When a song is used as a sync for an advert those people who created it are paid something we call royalties. So, the calls for the licence fees in respect to the challenge is limited to those that clearly skipped the mark, and when you look at it you can see that this was more than a challenge – this was people who were pushing their brand full stop.”
Dumisani explained that determining whether a company used it for their own benefit or for the worldwide challenge was a bit challenging, but in some cases it was quite clear that they were adverts.
“Although some companies were answering the president's call to join the challenge and form unity, on YouTube you can see that there are other companies who skipped the red robot and used it for their capital gain.”
Dumisani also spoke to Newzroom Afrika where he explained in-depth how the copyrights act works.
Master KG's record label company, demands license fees for using the #Jerusalema song in videos, and German government entities are on the list. Also at fault are companies that used the dance challenge to advertise their own products and services.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 24, 2021
The decision to claim money from companies who used Jerusalema for capital gain landed on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday night.
Here are some of the reactions:
Lmfao Master KG's record label is suing a number of international companies and brands for using Jerusalem for their own endorsement💉💉💉😭😭😭😭— Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) February 24, 2021
We will create a song and after they are done dancing to it. We will make them pay. Master KG pic.twitter.com/yePtByIcTp— Tom Tucker (@ev_mount) February 24, 2021
😂 Master KG to his lawyers after he let companies use his song: pic.twitter.com/zLmHI5YooM— Bop Marley (@thandophakela) February 24, 2021
Master KG Everytime He Sees A Brand Doing The Jerusalema Challenge pic.twitter.com/AD3AUkohXV— meh (@TheBoyTapes) February 24, 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa should personally pay Master KG because he’s the one who asked the whole country to join in and do the Jerusalem challenge. Actually South African companies & brands who will be sued by Master KG should just say “we were following the President’s order.— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 24, 2021
Master KG's label right now pic.twitter.com/hqPuHWYWLb— BinaryLion 🦁 (@TheBinaryLion) February 24, 2021