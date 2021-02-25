Somizi gifts Vusi Nova with a gorgeous decorative statue - fans react
Social media users were left in a state of frenzy when they saw the gift media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's gave his bosom buddy, Vusi Nova.
Vusi took to Instagram and shared a video of the gorgeous female statue he received from the Idols SA judge.
In the video, Vusi is seen showing off his pool with the statue of a naked female perfectly positioned in the middle.
With the song Wena playing in the background, the singer thanked Somizi, who he referred to as the “the best team” for such a beautiful gift he claims “just fits” his poolside.
“Thank you to the bestie for this statue. Thank you Mizzy. Look at how beautiful she is – she just fits,” Vusi expressed as he was showing off the piece.
After sharing the sexy gift he received from his buddy, Vusi's mentions were flooded with messages from his fans and followers about how lucky the singer was to have Somizi as a friend.
As his friendship with the Metro FM DJ continues to hog headlines and dominate the Twitter trends list, Vusi found himself having to set the record straight recently on his relationship with the Dinner At Somizi host.
Since rumours about there apparently being “trouble in paradise” between Somizi and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo began to emerge earlier this year, fans have become “suspicious” of the close relationship Vusi and Somizi share.
In the latest episode of What’s Your Poison?, a podcast hosted by seasoned broadcaster Jon Savage, the I'd Rather Go Blind hitmaker got candid about his relationship with SomG.
“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive.
“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot ... with us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong.”