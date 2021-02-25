Somizi gifts Vusi Nova with a gorgeous decorative statue - fans react

Social media users were left in a state of frenzy when they saw the gift media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's gave his bosom buddy, Vusi Nova.

Vusi took to Instagram and shared a video of the gorgeous female statue he received from the Idols SA judge.

In the video, Vusi is seen showing off his pool with the statue of a naked female perfectly positioned in the middle.

With the song Wena playing in the background, the singer thanked Somizi, who he referred to as the “the best team” for such a beautiful gift he claims “just fits” his poolside.

“Thank you to the bestie for this statue. Thank you Mizzy. Look at how beautiful she is – she just fits,” Vusi expressed as he was showing off the piece.

After sharing the sexy gift he received from his buddy, Vusi's mentions were flooded with messages from his fans and followers about how lucky the singer was to have Somizi as a friend.