TshisaLIVE

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo dedicates her latest win to her late mother

25 February 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has dedicated her latest acting gig in Showmax's 'Dam' to her late mother.
Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has dedicated her latest acting gig in Showmax's 'Dam' to her late mother.
Image: Thembisa Mdoda

Actress and TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has dedicated her latest gig in the Showmax thriller series Dam to her late mom and all the things she used to do to support her and her siblings. 

Taking a trip down memory lane to happier young adulthood memories, Thembisa described her late mom as a “ninja for her kids”. 

“My mom was a ninja for her kids. She would stay up in her car to listen to my sister Anele’s show when she started out on the graveyard shift.

“She would watch my plays at least five times. [She] called me by my character names for weeks after. Sports, local and provincial, madam was front and centre.”

While she’s excited to be in the new thriller series, Thembisa said it made her emotional whenever she achieved such a career milestone as her mom was not physically around to celebrate her wins. 

“I miss her so much on days like these. #DamSeries starts today on Showmax. So proud to be part of this. Thank you mom, you are constantly fighting. I can feel it. Camagu Qengeba. Siyaqhuba.”

In June last year, Thembisa’s older sister Anele shared a heartfelt message her dad wrote on the day her mother passed away 10 years ago.

“Message from my dad on the day my mom passed 10 years ago. #10years on! On this day  10 years ago I made a covenant (umnqophiso) with God. He/She pledged to be by my side when I asked him ‘what do I do now that you have taken my pillar of strength. As man, how do I handle nurturing and raising four girls at their tender age?’”

Thembisa Mdoda was 'emotional' as she shot her final scenes with 'Isibaya'

'Isibaya' actors and fans are going through the most, as the drama nears the end.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Actress Masasa Mbangeni on 'win a role' competitions being unfair to drama students

'I think of my students who studied and how it must sting that the career you chose, and worked hard for, can be won in a competition'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Cassper & Thembisa Mdoda call for Cyril Ramaphosa to take firm action against GBV

"All we hear is 'we need to do better' but nothing is ever done."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love & war

"All is fair in love and war! She must spill! Thetha wena sisi!" wrote Anele.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ over bae’s ‘untruthfulness’ TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA’s new fiancée Nelli Tembe on their engagement: 'I said yes to the love of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Thando Thabethe bought her mother a stunning house TshisaLIVE
  4. Zenokuhle Maseko's super excited for Mzansi to see her shine on 'The Estate' TshisaLIVE
  5. Vusi Nova slams rumours he's 'dating Somizi' as Mohale trends TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X