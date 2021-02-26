Basetsana Kumalo pens heartfelt message on hubby Romeo’s birthday

Businesswoman and former Miss SA, Basetsana Kumalo has expressed how glad she is to still be doing this "life thing" with husband of 20 years, Romeo, who is the father to three of their children.

The media mogul shared these sentiments during her heartfelt birthday message to her hubby on Instagram, where she expressed that her life with Romeo brought her great joy.

She also coupled her post with a recent snap of Romeo, as she wished her smile keeper days of good health and contentment.

"Happy birthday Sthandwa sam’, Baba wezingane zam’,swidi lam’ lomkhohlane ... doing this thing called life with you is a great joy. May your days be long on earth, may good health be your daily portion, may you live a life of contentment.

"May the hand of God always be upon you. Ngiyagcwala ngawe Mpintsh’yam," she emotionally concluded her heartfelt message.