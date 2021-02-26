Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie celebrate second wedding anniversary

Mzansi's favourite couple Hungani Ndlovu and his wife Stephanie Sandows are celebrating their second wedding anniversary and to honour their special day, the couple shared a YouTube video from their channel, The Ndlovu's Uncut, where they revealed how head over heels they still were about each other.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2019 took to their channel and did a young Q&A where they revealed more about how and what made them fall in love with each other.

In their midweek motivation video, Stephanie took the chair first and answered Hungani's question about how she knew she loved him.

“I don't know, I just knew ... there wasn't a specific sign or something. I just knew.”

Stephanie went on to explain that love is not always butterflies and rainbows. “Love is work, it requires commitment and courage. Love is bliss — though we're celebrating our second year anniversary — it hasn't been without challenges ...

“But because we choose each other every single day even though we feel like giving up, we don't give up.”

Stephanie added that being intentional with the love you give only helps build the relationship.

“No matter what relationship you're in, whether it's romantic or friendship, if you think it's worth it, keep working at it and treat each other well. Be intentional with your love.”

The couple concluded their midweek motivation video with sentiments that “love is work” especially if both parties want things to work out.