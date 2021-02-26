TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe on his post break-up heartache

26 February 2021 - 12:00
Comedian Lasziwe is deeply hurt and heartbroken.
Comedian Lasziwe is deeply hurt and heartbroken.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has opened up about his emotional state following his recent break-up after his bae was untruthful to him. 

Taking to Twitter, the star said of all the pain people endure, a broken heart is the hardest to mend.

“This world can hurt you. It cuts you deep and leaves a scar. Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart,” said Lasizwe.

This comes just days after the YouTuber opened up about his split from his bae, who he introduced to Mzansi on Valentine's Day. 

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe revealed he had bought his man a plane ticket to Cape Town and dropped him at the airport. But later, while the star was at a groove in Johannesburg, he bumped into his now ex-bae.

“He was shocked to find me there but tried by all means not to show he had been found at a place he wasn’t supposed to have been. All he was trying to do was to act normal,” said Lasizwe.

He also went on to explain that he would rather be open with fans about his love life than shy away from the conversation.

“The reason I’m being transparent with people is that I am quite tired of sugar-coating things, claiming how I am sad because of the ‘long distance’ while I’m out here looking like a crybaby. I wanted people to understand why I’m crying,” said Lasizwe.

Fans showed their love and support for Lasizwe while healing his broken heart. Many had advice for the newly-single star.

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

READ MORE

Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ over bae’s ‘untruthfulness’

"Imagine I bump into you at groove when I dropped you at the airport," Lasizwe said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lasizwe comes for men asking about his 'manhood': 'I low-key think these men are gay'

Lasizwe believes men who talk about other men's manhood are gay!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lasizwe on finally meeting someone who doesn’t want to hide him

Lasizwe met his new bae at the club and they've been in love ever since.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ over bae’s ‘untruthfulness’ TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA’s new fiancée Nelli Tembe on their engagement: 'I said yes to the love of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi gifts Vusi Nova with a gorgeous decorative statue - fans react TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Is it entitlement?' Zozibini Tunzi joins outrage over viral 'panty mask' video TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are super excited that Alfios won the tender! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X