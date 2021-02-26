Lasizwe on his post break-up heartache

This comes just days after the YouTuber opened up about his split from his bae, who he introduced to Mzansi on Valentine's Day.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe revealed he had bought his man a plane ticket to Cape Town and dropped him at the airport. But later, while the star was at a groove in Johannesburg, he bumped into his now ex-bae.

“He was shocked to find me there but tried by all means not to show he had been found at a place he wasn’t supposed to have been. All he was trying to do was to act normal,” said Lasizwe.

He also went on to explain that he would rather be open with fans about his love life than shy away from the conversation.

“The reason I’m being transparent with people is that I am quite tired of sugar-coating things, claiming how I am sad because of the ‘long distance’ while I’m out here looking like a crybaby. I wanted people to understand why I’m crying,” said Lasizwe.

Fans showed their love and support for Lasizwe while healing his broken heart. Many had advice for the newly-single star.

Here are some of the reactions to the post: