Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance

There’s no doubt Master KG is enjoying the fruits of his labour after taking the world by storm with his hit song Jerusalema, but when he flexed about his gauped bank account, he was reminded to stay humble.

Master KG comes from humble beginnings and while he totally owned 2020 — winning a lot of awards and gaining global fame — the DJ has managed to stay humble when interacting with his fans.

However, there has also been an expected amount of flexing on his part. KG has flexed his new rides and new life of “catching flights, not feelings” and on Thursday he flexed his “crazy balance” on the TL.

The hitmaker posted a snap of himself concentrating heavily on his phone, and in the caption explained he was busy checking his bank account, which he described as “lit”.