Miss Pru apologises for 'ignorant and thoughtless' MacG tweet

Popular DJ Miss Pru has apologised to fans after her tweet congratulating podcaster MacG went viral, sparking fierce debate and outrage.

The Price to Pay hitmaker had the streets deep in their feels earlier this week when she seemingly weighed in on Studio 88 sponsoring his podcast Podcast and Chill by tweeting “I’m happy for MacG!”. Studio 88 later pulled its sponsorship of the show.

While some saw nothing wrong with the tweet, others called for Miss Pru to be cancelled.

She took to Twitter to issue an apology on Thursday, calling her tweet “ignorant and thoughtless”.

She said after speaking with friends within the LGBTQI+ community she realised how “insensitive” she had been.

“I have never been a homophobe and I do not condone such acts. Please accept my sincere apologies,” she added.