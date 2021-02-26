Miss Pru apologises for 'ignorant and thoughtless' MacG tweet
Popular DJ Miss Pru has apologised to fans after her tweet congratulating podcaster MacG went viral, sparking fierce debate and outrage.
The Price to Pay hitmaker had the streets deep in their feels earlier this week when she seemingly weighed in on Studio 88 sponsoring his podcast Podcast and Chill by tweeting “I’m happy for MacG!”. Studio 88 later pulled its sponsorship of the show.
While some saw nothing wrong with the tweet, others called for Miss Pru to be cancelled.
She took to Twitter to issue an apology on Thursday, calling her tweet “ignorant and thoughtless”.
She said after speaking with friends within the LGBTQI+ community she realised how “insensitive” she had been.
“I have never been a homophobe and I do not condone such acts. Please accept my sincere apologies,” she added.
Good afternoon.. pic.twitter.com/3SmQcz6nAi— uHulumeni had a PriceToPay (@MissPru_Dj) February 25, 2021
Her apology sparked another debate, with some applauding the decision and others claiming she was forced to apologise by “cancel culture”.
MacG has been at the centre of controversy over the last month after he and co-host Sol Phenduka spoke about “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community.
“You are going to have a sex change just to be with women? Now she's lesbian. Why can't you just be a man and be with a woman?” asked Sol. MacG said he “can't keep up” when it comes to the trans identity.
They later issued a public apology to the LGBTQI+ community, admitting their comments were “homophobic, transphobic and very distasteful”.
Outrage led to Old Mutual, and this week Studio 88, pulling its sponsorship of the show.