Scream! Nasty C bags Ellen DeGeneres interview

This is not the first time Nasty C has featured on an American TV show. He performed They Don't alongside T.I. on Late Night with Seth Meyers in June last year.

Earlier this month, Nasty C spilled the tea on working on Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America album.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nasty described the experience as a dream come true, even though it wasn't a part of his plans.

“It's exciting, it's like one of my dreams coming true. It's not even a dream I was very conscious or aware of – you see when you grow up watching movies and you hear your favourite artist's song in the movie or the soundtrack makes it more dope man!”

The Eazy hitmaker said he chose to submit the song he believes speaks highly about the beauty of black love without revealing too much, explaining there will be a wonderful love story seen in the movie.

“Black & White speaks to the romantic side of the movie, especially when it comes to the prince falling in love and that's a big part of the story. The song saves him from a lot of things and it also answers a lot of questions without trying too hard.”

News that Nasty C would be making a young cameo on the daytime television show left social media users filled with nothing but pride.

Here are some of the reactions: