WATCH | Thuso Mbedu shines in 'The Underground Railroad' trailer
Local fans are freaking out!
SA actress Thuso Mbedu has again proven that she is the girl she thinks she is.
The star lit up social media on Thursday and threatened to cause a TL shut down when a new trailer for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video Series dropped, showing off our queen in all her majesty.
In it, Thuso's character Cora is seen catching a train to freedom, before the trailer moves on to other clips featuring the former Is'Thunzi star.
History is made by those who dare to try. #TheUndergroundRailroad arrives on @PrimeVideo May 14. pic.twitter.com/uTtWXQaZp5— The Underground Railroad (@TheUGRailroadTV) February 25, 2021
The twice Emmy-nominated actress plays the lead role in Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel.
The novel follows the life of Cora, a young slave who escapes from a plantation with her companion, Caesar, and heads north on the underground railway.
Reflecting on bagging the role, back in 2019, Thuso said it was a blessing and an honour to tell such an important story.
“My thumb and neurons are failing me right now so I'll just do as most South Africans do when this happens: I got the job! It was such an amazing process and experience. Like, true story, just prepping to audition for this role made me grow so much. It's such a blessing and honour to tell this story ... Again, words fail me so I'll stop there for now,” she said.
The world is clearly watching Thuso's star rise into the stratosphere. She was recently featured on Essence Magazine’s global top 20 “Black Hollywood Stars To Watch Out for 2021" list, alongside fellow SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha.
Soon the TL was filled with praise for Thuso, with many sharing the trailer and already declaring the show a “hit”.
Thuso Mbedu is GONE gone. Barry Jenkins is an Oscar winning director and she's playing lead in his production? Shu! 🙌🏾👏🏾— Dumile (@_DumiZA) February 25, 2021
I can't wait to celebrate Thuso Mbedu's Emmy and Academy Awards one day.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z5xs5V0y3A— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) February 25, 2021
Thuso Mbedu acting is up there with Viola Davis if I’m being completely honest— Lesedi Nathane (@sedinathane) February 25, 2021
