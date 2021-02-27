Sbahle Mpisane on how life changes after a traumatic experience

Almost three years since fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane survived a car accident that left her in ICU fighting for her life, the star has opened up about how her life changed after the traumatic experience.

Sbahle’s life changed dramatically after she was involved in a devastating car accident in 2018, and the star has opened up on Instagram about the challenges after a life-changing event.

The star said trauma changes a person.

“After encountering a traumatic experience, life changes for you and you will find it difficult to live life the way you wanted it to be. Facing/dealing with the life of pain makes it feel like you are living in a different world compared to others. Hiding emotions becomes easy but working on yourself enables you to move on.”

Sbahle shared pearls of wisdom for people in a similar situation and advised that they put a lot of effort into defining who they are after the experience, no matter how difficult that is to do.

“While in the process of healing, research people who experienced traumatic experiences too and how they overcame the fear and took steps. While at it, I’d highly recommend for you to find hobbies to keep your mind busy instead of waking up only to face your fears and loneliness.”

Sbahle said she was still a work in progress, but she determined to pick up the pieces and live her life to the fullest and embrace who she is at the moment.

Read her full post below: