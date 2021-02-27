WATCH | AKA surprised fans with the music video for his ‘Finnesin’ single

Rapper AKA took fans by surprise this week after the release of his music video Finessin’

The track featured on his latest studio album Bhovamania now has a video to accompany the hit song. The rapper is also credited as an executive producer on the music video.

The video stars AKA with actors Lorraine Moropa of Lithapo and Thembinkosi Mthembu, known for his Mabutho role in The River.

The video’s visuals feature AKA’s love for cars with the star seen working in a mechanic’s workshop and tearing up the streets in a drag race.

Watch the full music video here: