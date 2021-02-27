WATCH | AKA surprised fans with the music video for his ‘Finnesin’ single
Rapper AKA took fans by surprise this week after the release of his music video Finessin’
The track featured on his latest studio album Bhovamania now has a video to accompany the hit song. The rapper is also credited as an executive producer on the music video.
The video stars AKA with actors Lorraine Moropa of Lithapo and Thembinkosi Mthembu, known for his Mabutho role in The River.
The video’s visuals feature AKA’s love for cars with the star seen working in a mechanic’s workshop and tearing up the streets in a drag race.
Watch the full music video here:
Fans have already praised AKA for delivering his usual Bhova sound and being the master behind the epic visuals in the music video.
AKA stans were in full swing with their praises for the star’s latest visual masterpiece.
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
I can already see everyone having a favourite scene from this vid 🎥 #finessin @akaworldwide https://t.co/4V8OaeXG1u pic.twitter.com/2Hn37OlSFm— Ninel Lara Musson (@ninellara) February 22, 2021
@akaworldwide... the day we've been waiting for 🔥🔥🔥 thanks a lot Supa Mega for the Dope Visuals ❤❤❤❤👑— VandaL WildeR (@VandalWilder) February 23, 2021
"Mario Badescu, wash away my Sins... for the wins, cause the Lord is my Shephard" 🕯❤🙏
@akaworldwide finessin visuals 😭😭😭😭✌✌💥💥💥💣💣💣💣.. issa movie— Thwasa Man_DBN (@ThwasaD) February 23, 2021
The visuals @akaworldwide just dropped 🚨🚨🚨 #finessin pic.twitter.com/LWGctd4vu3— 2AM FEELS (@2amStash) February 23, 2021
🦁 You ain't lion, you be lion'essing. Full #Finessin music video out now. Watch the story unfold.— Vthseason (@vthseason) February 23, 2021
🔗: https://t.co/bZSzkiLWFL pic.twitter.com/yOIAAlkQ1t
@akaworldwide that #Finessin video took me straight back to Paul Walker and the whole la Familia on The Fast And Furious.... Mega and the Boyz will prolly race for the Gods eye next time 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭😭😭🤒🤒🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🇸🇿— Nakati (@JerkOfAllHeists) February 23, 2021
I like the way @akaworldwide is looking in the #Finessin video. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mN7mVYMQFQ— florence♥️ (@FemaleSupamega) February 22, 2021
More than just his music career, AKA has been popping in his personal life as well.
The star recently proposed to girlfriend Nelli Tembe (with a diamond of note!). Taking to Instagram, Nelli gushed about saying “yes” to the love of her life.
“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner. Even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us.”
“Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo,” she said.