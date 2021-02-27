TshisaLIVE

WATCH | AKA surprised fans with the music video for his ‘Finnesin’ single

27 February 2021 - 11:00
The music video 'Finessin' is already making waves!
The music video 'Finessin' is already making waves!
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA took fans by surprise this week after the release of his music video Finessin’

The track featured on his latest studio album Bhovamania now has a video to accompany the hit song. The rapper is also credited as an executive producer on the music video.

The video stars AKA with actors Lorraine Moropa of Lithapo and Thembinkosi Mthembu, known for his Mabutho role in The River.

The video’s visuals feature AKA’s love for cars with the star seen working in a mechanic’s workshop and tearing up the streets in a drag race.

Watch the full music video here:

Fans have already praised AKA for delivering his usual Bhova sound and being the master behind the epic visuals in the music video.

AKA stans were in full swing with their praises for the star’s latest visual masterpiece.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

More than just his music career, AKA has been popping in his personal life as well.

The star recently proposed to girlfriend Nelli Tembe (with a diamond of note!). Taking to Instagram, Nelli gushed about saying “yes” to the love of her life.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner. Even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us.”

“Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo,” she said.

AKA’s new fiancée Nelli Tembe on their engagement: 'I said yes to the love of my life'

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner," Nelli said to AKA.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA misses connecting with fans on stage during his performances

"We miss you too, bro" - the megacy.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Future Mr and Mrs Forbes: Here's 8 times AKA and Nelli were #CoupleGoals

Are you ready for the wedding?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE
  2. Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ over bae’s ‘untruthfulness’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi gifts Vusi Nova with a gorgeous decorative statue - fans react TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi celebs react to eNCA’s alleged racist mask video TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are super excited that Alfios won the tender! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X