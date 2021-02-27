Zenande Mfenyana hits back at comments her family has 'conditional love'

Actress Zenande Mfenyana has set some tweeps straight after they suggested the “obsessive love” her family has for her daughter is “conditional” because she has money.

The actress and new mommy took to Twitter to share the joy she feels every time she counts her blessings and realises that her family adores her baby Ballerina very much.

She said it warmed her heart to see all the love her daughter is surrounded with.

“Seeing how my family adores and loves my daughter warms my heart so much I think they might be slightly obsessed with her,” Zenande said.