Gabi Tshabalala shares post-pregnancy weight loss progress

Actress and mother of two Gabisile Tshabalala has taken to Instagram to reflect on how hard it has been to get back to her “dream body” and how she has accepted that she’s not one of the “lucky celeb moms” who snap back immediately after popping.

The actress recently made the decision to go back to the gym, and a month later she shared with her fans how surprised she has been to see how her body reacts to her being active in the gym again.

“It’s almost a month since I started with gym (again) and I’m loving it. My body is reacting very well to the workouts. I must say it’s not an easy journey and I had to prepare myself mentally first. I told myself I am my own competition, I wanna do better than what Gabi did yesterday and I’m not quitting no matter what.”

Confirming that “snapping back” isn’t part of the generic celebrity package, Gabi jokingly admitted she wished she was one of the celeb moms who go back to their “pre-baby” bodies without breaking a sweat.

“Unfortunately I’m not one of those lucky celeb moms who just snap back after giving birth, how I wish, but (instead) I must work and that’s OK,” Gabi said with a laughing emoji.

The actress certainly got her groove back in gym. Watch her go: