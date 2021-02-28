Gabi Tshabalala shares post-pregnancy weight loss progress
Actress and mother of two Gabisile Tshabalala has taken to Instagram to reflect on how hard it has been to get back to her “dream body” and how she has accepted that she’s not one of the “lucky celeb moms” who snap back immediately after popping.
The actress recently made the decision to go back to the gym, and a month later she shared with her fans how surprised she has been to see how her body reacts to her being active in the gym again.
“It’s almost a month since I started with gym (again) and I’m loving it. My body is reacting very well to the workouts. I must say it’s not an easy journey and I had to prepare myself mentally first. I told myself I am my own competition, I wanna do better than what Gabi did yesterday and I’m not quitting no matter what.”
Confirming that “snapping back” isn’t part of the generic celebrity package, Gabi jokingly admitted she wished she was one of the celeb moms who go back to their “pre-baby” bodies without breaking a sweat.
“Unfortunately I’m not one of those lucky celeb moms who just snap back after giving birth, how I wish, but (instead) I must work and that’s OK,” Gabi said with a laughing emoji.
The actress certainly got her groove back in gym. Watch her go:
Certainly a long way from past norms of female celebrities pretending they don’t have to gym or go on diets to "snap back" into their pre-baby bodies, Gabi has joined an impressive list of Mzansi celebrity new moms who made it clear they won’t be put under unnecessary pressure to snap back.
Actresses Omuhle Gela and Zenande Mfenyana also made it clear from the get-go that they would take their sweet time to head back to gym and work on getting the bodies they want after giving birth.
Zenande, who said she was inspired by her bae to go back to gym, said she would take it one day at a time.
“I’m taking it one day a time with my body. I certainly will not put myself under unnecessary pressure for the snap back culture. One sit-up a day is better than no sit-ups at all,” Zenande said.
Omuhle shared similar sentiments after giving birth, saying she planned to focus on enjoying being a new mom.
“I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my wellbeing, and my daughter’s,” the actress said.