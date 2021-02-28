Masasa Mbangeni opens up about her own painful past relationships to help others heal

Former Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni has encouraged fans to share their stories to heal and perhaps help others heal as well.

Reflecting in a tell-all interview with True Love magazine, the star opened up about the trials and tribulations of her past relationships.

Masasa opened up about her journey of self-love. Masasa got real about the struggles in her past romantic encounters.

“My last relationship (before this one) was the Mount Kilimanjaro of all the bad relationships I have ever been in. From a young age, I had got into co-dependent relationships where I felt I had to prove myself, and prove that I was good enough to be loved,” she said.

Reflecting on the insightful interview, Masasa took to her Instagram to explain why she felt it important to share her truth. The actress said in telling her story, she hoped others can relate to her and not feel alone in their struggles.

“It’s important to share your story. Because someone could look at you and go, 'what? You go through it too? So I am normal? Nyani?! 'shame is released!'" said Masasa.

The star noted how someone's story could help another soul in a time of need.

“An opportunity to connect on shared humanity is established. The universal WE is healed. So share your story. It’s important, it saves lives, yours and others.” Masasa captioned.