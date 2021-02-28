Prince Kaybee encourages victims of GBV, saying they 'will win their fight'
Musician and producer Prince Kaybee has taken to Twitter with a message of hope for those faced with gender-based violence (GBV).
The star, who is often vocal about SA's political and socio-economic climate, reminded those who have been raped, abused or even bullied that they will one day overcome their struggles.
“To all the raped, abused, and bullied, you will win this fight one day,” said Prince Kaybee.
The Hosh hitmaker also shared his support for those who have been falsely accused of these crimes.
“And to all the wrongfully accused of the above, you are in my prayers. May peace be the narrative,” he tweeted.
To all the raped, abused, and bullied, you will win this fight one day❤️.— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 23, 2021
And to all the wrongfully accused of the above, you are in my prayers. May peace be the narrative🙏🏾
Tweeps weighed in Prince Kaybee's well wishes and shared their thoughts.
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
We need to start fighting before it becomes your sister or mother. The gloves are off.— SMS139GP (@zenwafs) February 23, 2021
I just couldn't have said it better. https://t.co/HGhxkxeSpa— Big Swati (@AndileLawson) February 23, 2021
To Tell The Truth You Need To Be Brave And That's Exactly What I'm Talking About. Men Or Women, We Stand Together On Ths Kinda Matters❤May God Bless You❤🙏🏽 https://t.co/g6Cu53Slwc— Javas (@JavasSep) February 23, 2021
Prince Kaybee has been vocal about gender-based violence in the past.
The star caught heat online recently for his comments on rape. After Kaybee sent out a PSA to fans to report their cases immediately, Twitter pointed out his male privilege in the conversation.
However, the star hit back, saying there is nothing wrong with him raising awareness around the matter and alerting people to the right decisions.
“We must not raise awareness and alert people about the right thing to do because we haven’t gone through them? So a person that didn’t go to school cannot advise a child to go to school? Voe****!
“Also, when we are quiet y’all call us trash,” Prince Kaybee tweeted.