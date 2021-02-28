Prince Kaybee encourages victims of GBV, saying they 'will win their fight'

Musician and producer Prince Kaybee has taken to Twitter with a message of hope for those faced with gender-based violence (GBV).

The star, who is often vocal about SA's political and socio-economic climate, reminded those who have been raped, abused or even bullied that they will one day overcome their struggles.

“To all the raped, abused, and bullied, you will win this fight one day,” said Prince Kaybee.

The Hosh hitmaker also shared his support for those who have been falsely accused of these crimes.

“And to all the wrongfully accused of the above, you are in my prayers. May peace be the narrative,” he tweeted.