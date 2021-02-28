TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee encourages victims of GBV, saying they 'will win their fight'

28 February 2021 - 11:00
Prince Kaybee has a message of hope for victims of abuse.
Prince Kaybee has a message of hope for victims of abuse.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Musician and producer Prince Kaybee has taken to Twitter with a message of hope for those faced with gender-based violence (GBV).

The star, who is often vocal about SA's political and socio-economic climate, reminded those who have been raped, abused or even bullied that they will one day overcome their struggles.

“To all the raped, abused, and bullied, you will win this fight one day,” said Prince Kaybee.

The Hosh hitmaker also shared his support for those who have been falsely accused of these crimes.

“And to all the wrongfully accused of the above, you are in my prayers. May peace be the narrative,” he tweeted.

Tweeps weighed in Prince Kaybee's well wishes and shared their thoughts.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Prince Kaybee has been vocal about gender-based violence in the past.

The star caught heat online recently for his comments on rape. After Kaybee sent out a PSA to fans to report their cases immediately, Twitter pointed out his male privilege in the conversation.

However, the star hit back, saying there is nothing wrong with him raising awareness around the matter and alerting people to the right decisions.

“We must not raise awareness and alert people about the right thing to do because we haven’t gone through them? So a person that didn’t go to school cannot advise a child to go to school? Voe****!

“Also, when we are quiet y’all call us trash,” Prince Kaybee tweeted.

READ MORE

Prince Kaybee says there’s no need to ‘respect’ celebrities

"No need to respect them if there’s no personal encounter for them to earn your respect," Prince Kaybee said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Prince Kaybee defends his comments that victims ought to 'report rape immediately'

Prince Kaybee urged rape victims to "please report rape immediately"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Halala! Prince Kaybee owns the masters for his first album

The star said 'Better Days' will be up on streaming platforms by Friday.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi says 'uyagowisha' and tweeps hit back with 'at least you are rich' TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi gifts Vusi Nova with a gorgeous decorative statue - fans react TshisaLIVE
  4. Zenande Mfenyana hits back at comments her family has 'conditional love' TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi celebs react to eNCA’s alleged racist mask video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X