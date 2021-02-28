TshisaLIVE

Refilwe Modiselle says being questioned by the industry has motivated her

28 February 2021 - 16:00
The actress got real about the obstacles she's faced in the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/Refilwe Modiselle

Actress Refilwe Modiselle has opened up about experiencing doubt and difficulties in the entertainment industry.

Taking to Twitter, the White Gold star responded to a tweet asking, 'what motivates you to work harder?' 

Refilwe said that having her credibility and skills questioned by the entertainment industry has driven her to fight for her place at the table.

“The idea that a person like myself is constantly questioned on one's capability within an industry that still is comfortable with what it's always known and sticks to it,” said Refilwe.

The model also said that she pushes herself for people who face similar struggles to her in the industry.

“I work hard to break stereotypes & the barriers for people like myself who were never seen as worthy: A legacy,” she tweeted.

Refilwe often speaks out against the injustice around her.

After the internet was abuzz with conversations about the LGBTQI+ community, the actress said she could relate to the plight of the community with her own experiences of discrimination.

“In 2021 when society is meant to be a lot more progressive we have to deal with homophobes. It's not fair & it's not right. A fight I can relate to somehow, as a person living with albinism, I understand the pain to always have to 'educate' society repeatedly. It's tiring.”

