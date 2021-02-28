Refilwe Modiselle says being questioned by the industry has motivated her

Actress Refilwe Modiselle has opened up about experiencing doubt and difficulties in the entertainment industry.

Taking to Twitter, the White Gold star responded to a tweet asking, 'what motivates you to work harder?'

Refilwe said that having her credibility and skills questioned by the entertainment industry has driven her to fight for her place at the table.

“The idea that a person like myself is constantly questioned on one's capability within an industry that still is comfortable with what it's always known and sticks to it,” said Refilwe.

The model also said that she pushes herself for people who face similar struggles to her in the industry.

“I work hard to break stereotypes & the barriers for people like myself who were never seen as worthy: A legacy,” she tweeted.