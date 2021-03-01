Boity lambastes Euphonik for continuing to 'troll' alleged rape victim

Rapper Boity Thulo has been applauded after she became one of the latest SA celebs to take DJ Euphonik to task for his continued “trolling” of an alleged rape victim on social media.

Despite the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to dismiss the rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik due to “a lack of sufficient evidence”, the fight in the public court is ongoing.

The decision not to prosecute the case continues to be a topic of discussion on social media, while the DJs themselves continue to make “snide remarks” aimed at the alleged victim.

At the weekend, Euphonik returned to Twitter to post a meme of a detective with a magnifying glass, accompanied by laughing emojis. The meme followed on from a few other tweets, which were viewed as taking aim at the alleged victim.

“You’re being a vile a**hole. This is not a joke! You’re being accused of the most violent crime and you’re turning it into a sh**s and giggles circus! Either confess or let your lawyers handle this. But what you’re doing here on Twitter is disgusting!” Boity said to Euphonik in a tweet.

Euphonik is yet to respond publicly about the backlash, however both he and DJ Fresh have denied the allegations against them since they first surfaced.