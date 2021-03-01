‘Hello, third wave!’ - celebs react to SA moving to level 1 lockdown

Some of Mzansi's famous faces have added their reactions to news of SA moving to lockdown level 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday evening during an address to the nation on the latest Covid-19 developments.

The changes in regulations include the lifting of all remaining prohibitions on the sale of alcohol - other than during curfew - and political gatherings, and the easing of the curfew by an hour.

Social and religious gatherings are now also permitted, but are limited to 100 people for indoor and 250 for outdoor gatherings.

Regulations on the prohibition on night vigils and nightclubs remain, while wearing of face masks is still mandatory.

“The return to alert level 1 means that most of the remaining restrictions on economic activity have been removed. We expect this to lead to higher consumption spending, bolstered by the steady recovery in employment,” Ramaphosa said.

While Ramaphosa said SA had “clearly emerged' from the second wave of coronavirus infections, actress Pearl Modiadie worried that the easing of regulations may lead to a third.