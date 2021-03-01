LISTEN | Musician Ricky Tyler opens up about his big break on the ‘Coming 2 America’ soundtrack
Up-and-coming hitmaker Ricky Tyler has spilled all about working on the Coming 2 America soundtrack and his struggles as a young artist in the SA entertainment industry.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE, the musician said he landed the opportunity to feature in the Coming to America sequel through his gig with international music label Def Jam Records. The star is featured in their African lineup.
“Def Jam Records were looking for music to represent Africa. I was one of the artists who was chosen, shortlisted and now features on the album,” said Ricky.
Speaking about Everything that features on the Coming 2 America soundtrack and his studio album Small World, the star said the song is about a typical journey of unrequited love.
“It’s a classic love story, a little bit toxic. It’s my trying to convince a girl that I am very much into her and I am pretty much trying to score a girl who doesn’t see me in the same way. But, she also happens to be in a relationship. The whole narrative of the song is me trying to convince a girl I am a better option and if she gave me the chance, I’ll give her anything," he said.
On the topic of his stage name Ricky Tyler, the star laughed about how he used a randomised name generator at the suggestion of a friend after playing around with other ideas.
“I went through the name Auxiliary Priest and that didn’t work. My nickname in school was Boko and when I chose it as my artist name, Boko Haram came out and wasn’t aligned with the right thing. My friend told me to use a name generator. You input your name and surname and it gives you an artist’s name. It’s the same thing Donald Glover did and got Childish Gambino. The name Ricky Tyler came up and I thought it had a nice ring to it,” he said.
The Thirty K’s hitmaker also opened up about facing the struggles of an up-and-come in the SA music industry. The star said for him, overcoming the obstacles is all about getting his name out there in whichever ways he can.
“It’s pretty much figuring out how to get on to the right platforms. People don’t really know you until they see enough of you and until you are on the platforms they enjoy. It is all about reach,” he said.