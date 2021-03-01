LOL! Cassper wants to know if Malema can predict if he'll be a billionaire
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again taken to Twitter to remind fans that he is still on track to becoming SA’s first hip-hop billionaire.
In this week’s episode of his road to billionaire status, the musician called on EFF leader Julius Malema to spill the tea on his future.
The politician had tongues wagging after he successfully predicted the lockdown would move from adjusted level 3 to level 1.
Taking to Twitter before the president announced the change on Sunday, Malema said he could “smell” SA going into level 1 of the lockdown.
After the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malema headed to the TL to give a whole “I told you so”.
Cassper was watching Malema’s prediction and jokingly asked him for advice.
“Hai, nna kao tshepa from now on! Please tell me something. Am I going to be a billionaire or not grootman? Can you smell it?” asked Cassper.
Hai, nna kao tshepa from now on!!!! Please tell me something. Am I going to be a billionaire or not grootman ? Can you smell it ? https://t.co/gOfEFFyZrU— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 28, 2021
Fans weighed in on Cassper's request, predicting coins in his future and calling him “Elon Musk Nyovest”.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
😅😅😅😅Mr Juju we need u on this one pls🥺 https://t.co/Aae8rjamZd— 😎youngboydoingthemost😎 (@yungboypleasure) February 28, 2021
The star has been candid about his dreams of being more than a millionaire.
After a fan asked the star how he sleeps knowing he is so wealthy, the star clarified he isn’t “rich rich” yet and will definitely be a balling billionaire.
“I’m not rich rich yet. I’m just balling! Rich rich is when you own a jumbo jet and you hire it out to rappers like me. One day, imma be a billionaire, though!”