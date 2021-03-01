Penny Lebyane believes the 'boys' clubs' in showbiz have helped protect perpetrators

Using her personal experiences and observations as a veteran broadcaster, Penny Lebyane has opened up about gender-based violence (GBV) in the entertainment industry and how an apparent #BoysClub exists to “protect perpetrators”.

Joining the heated ongoing discussions around GBV, the justice system and the treatment of victims and alleged perpetrators, Penny shared her perspective on how she feels the males in the industry have protected each other against justice taking its course by forming cliques.

Penny said her initial thread — encouraging victims to speak out — stemmed from her knowledge that there were several victims who are yet to speak out, due to having been made to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and she hoped they understood that the time to speak had arrived.

The media personality then went on to speak openly about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of SA entertainment's “boys' club”.

“I wanna talk abt the #SAEntertainmentIndustry #BoysClub that terrorised me for two decades. Initially l didn’t understand the M.O. I thought I was just paranoid and imagined things until one day they said it to my face. One who runs a record label said to me ...

"'You were part three of problematic women, two are dead and you are still alive ... will see for how long. Another who ran a radio station said ... 'You will never work at “my” station because how will my boy feel?' He continued to say “we” their cliques know he’s messed up but he’s our guy Penny!” she tweeted.