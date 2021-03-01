WATCH | Nasty C's lit performance on Ellen DeGeneres' show

Nasty C and Ari Lennox shut down the TL over the weekend after the pair performed a touching rendition of their hit collab Black & White on the internationally-acclaimed The Ellen Show.

The SA rapper appeared on the show, hosted by US comedian Ellen DeGeneres, to the delight of his fans from around the world.

Black & White will feature on the Rhythms of Zamunda - Coming 2 America soundtrack, alongside Prince Kaybee, Gemini Major and Anatii. The film also stars local actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

This is not the first time Nasty C has featured on an American TV show. He impressed global fans last year when he performed They Don't alongside T.I. on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this month, Nasty C opened up about working on the Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America project.

“It's exciting, it's like one of my dreams coming true. It's not even a dream I was very conscious or aware of – you see when you grow up watching movies and you hear your favourite artist's song in the movie or the soundtrack makes it more dope man!”

“Black & White speaks to the romantic side of the movie, especially when it comes to the prince falling in love and that's a big part of the story. The song saves him from a lot of things and it also answers a lot of questions without trying too hard.”