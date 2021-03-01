WATCH | Prince Kaybee explains the reason behind new single with Nokwazi
It is without a doubt music producer Prince Kaybee is the master of hits, and with his much anticipated album set to drop in March, the award-winning DJ has lifted the lid behind his new single Ebabayo on which he features songstress Nokwazi Dlamini.
Predicting his new song will be the coolest dance single of the year, Kaybee took to social media to share a video in which he and Nokwazi speak in-depth about making the song.
In the video, Kaybee and Nokwazi explained what made them come together to collaborate on two songs for the music maestro’s upcoming album, 4th Republic.
“I always have ideas of vocalists who fit a specific sound. The energy that she [Nokwazi] brings to a song based on her past performances, I felt like this is the perfect song for her. We actually have two songs on the album,” Kaybee said.
Kaybee said the new song was him attempting to disturb the concept that DJs always come with hard-driven songs all the time.
“I wanted to put this one out as something different.”
Ecstatic that Kaybee chose to work with her, Nokwazi revealed how badly she wanted to work with the Gugulethu hitmaker.
“Guys, yoh, you don’t understand. I went to the studio because I really wanted to work with Prince Kaybee — who doesn’t?! So, it happened that one of my bosses said ‘no’and I referred Busiswa [you see my hands bring blessings to people, I am a lady luck] and then Busiswa recorded a song with Kaybee and TNS called Banomoya.
Without a doubt we have one of the coolest dance single this year with @nokwazidlams . Was beautiful creating with her. #PreOrderOutNow #AlbumDropping5March pic.twitter.com/eQCn67hltu— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 25, 2021
Although he’ all about working with talented vocalists and producing fire hits, a week ago Kaybee addressed the beef he has with former collabo mate Busiswa.
In an interview on MacG’s Podcast and Chill, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker said he isn’t sure what he did to anger the songstress.
“I don’t know what I did to Busiswa, and every time I go through something on Twitter she is always dissing me on the side. But because she is a woman,. I know that when I get carried away I need to be careful what I say. I can say the most fu*** up thing that can destroy your confidence as a woman.”
Kaybee said as far as he knows, he’s never done anything to Busiswa, but he reckons she dislikes him because he is friends with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy KG.
“Maybe that pisses her off,” Prince told MacG when they tried to figure out what may have put Busiswa off, other than the obvious.
Kaybee, however, admitted he admires Busiswa and said he wants to sit down with her and put their differences aside.