DJ Warras claps back at xenophobia: 'criminals are criminals'

02 March 2021 - 08:00
Radio presenter DJ Warras clapped back at xenophobic remarks.
Image: Instagram/ Dj Warras

Radio personality DJ Warras has hit back at assumptions about alleged foreign criminals in SA.

It all began after CCTV footage of two men being shot at gunpoint in Hillbrow was uploaded to social media. The video alleged that the shooters were Zimbabwean nationals and the victims SA citizens.

DJ Warras called out the user and questioned how he came to the conclusion about the  perpetrators' nationality.

“Who says they’re Zimbabweans? Criminals are criminals and there are groups in Hillbrow that deal with them. Shooting a security guard for his gun is a crime that doesn’t go unpunished. Those who run Hillbrow will deal with these ones. But I don’t understand the Zim angle?” said Warras.

This led to a fierce debate on social media.

Warras responded to some of the arguments, saying a bigger discussion needed to be had about stereotypes and border security.

