Dr Sindi van Zyl says goodbye to Kaya FM to focus on recovery

When Dr Sindi van Zyl returned to Twitter after a hiatus caused by ill health, it was a bittersweet moment for fans as she's bidding farewell to Kaya FM where she hosted Sidebar with Sindi from 2019.

In a statement from Kaya FM, the station announced that this week would mark the end of the Kaya FM radio journey for Dr Sindi after she tendered her resignation to the station on Monday.

Dr Sindi will be taking time off to focus on her health.

This after the doctor announced on Twitter last month that she had been hospitalised. While she didn’t reveal details surrounding her hospitalisation or illness, Sindi hinted in a now-deleted tweet that she may have been suffering from a respiratory-related illness after shared photographs of herself strapped to a ventilator.

The doctor has since shared her healing progress on Twitter and thanked her doctors, family, friends and fans for their support.