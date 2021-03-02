WATCH | Fans dig up old vid of Boity calling out Kuli Roberts for 'bullying'

Twitter users have dug up an old video of Boity Thulo lambasting Kuli Roberts for allegedly bullying Lerato Kganyago to prove that the praises calling her “consistent” are valid because she's been calling people out since her early days in the industry.

Tweeps had no choice but to stan the consistent queen when they connected the dots and realised that the media personality does not stay silent when she sees injustice happening around her.

The 2013 video dominated the TL on Monday after Boity was applauded for calling out DJ Euphonik for continuing to “troll” an alleged rape victim, having trended for most of the weekend for calling out DJ Euphonik for being a “vile a**hole” on Twitter.

This after the National Prosecuting Authority decided last month to dismiss the rape case levelled against DJs Fresh and Euphonik due to “a lack of sufficient evidence”. The decision triggered heated debates on social media and saw the DJs themselves continue to make “snide remarks” aimed at the alleged victim.