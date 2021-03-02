WATCH | ‘I didn’t think she would be that nice’ - Mihlali N and bestie Tebogo Leburu spill the tea

Make-up guru Mihlali N has shared her love and deep appreciation for her best friend, fellow influencer Tebogo “Tebby” Leburu.

In the latest episode of the hit YouTube series Defining, Mihlali and Tebby opened up about how they became the power duo we know and love today.

“I didn’t think she would be that nice. I don’t think I have told her that before, but I thought she would be more, like, stuck up. But when she walked into the room she was quite bubbly. She speaks to everyone, she is the joy of the room.

”She has a beautiful heart and it transcends everything,” said Tebby.

They also penned heartfelt messages, professing their love for each other. There was not a dry eye in the room when Mihlali shared her well wishes for her ride or die.

“OK, firstly, I love you so much and I appreciate you with everything in me. I wish you all the best because I feel like you deserve every single thing that is about to come your way.

"I can’t wait to be by your side and clap for every win. My message is: You know you are extremely beautiful, stop being so hard on yourself.

“I love you, and she knows I love her,” said Mihlali.