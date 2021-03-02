Zozibini Tunzi calls out ‘extremely flawed’ justice system for failing to protect victims
‘The system is extremely flawed when it comes to the protection of victims of rape and abuse, especially if the accused is in a position of power’
Definitely no stranger to speaking out against injustices, Miss Universe Zozibini has lambasted SA’s “extremely flawed justice system” and has weighed in on alleged perpetrators who insist on “victimising” their alleged victims on social media.
Since her reign as Miss SA and Miss Universe, Zozibini has become synonymous with speaking out against injustices and gender-based violence (GBV) and has become an advocate for human rights.
She recently returned to Twitter after being offline for a while to express her disappointment in the justice system and how it treats victims.
“I haven’t been on Twitter and just waking up this morning to catch up on the happenings of the weekend has been heavy,” Zozi said.
She said she was saddened by the failure of the system to protect victims, particularly those of rape and abuse.
“The justice system is extremely flawed when it comes to the protection of victims of rape and abuse, especially if the accused is in a position of power.”
— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) February 28, 2021
Zozi had returned to Twitter to find DJ Euphonik trending. This after rapper Boity Thulo took the DJ to task for his continued “trolling” of an alleged rape victim on social media.
Despite the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to dismiss the rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik due to “a lack of sufficient evidence”, the fight in the public court is ongoing.
This has seen Euphonik make “"humiliating” snide remarks on Twitter about the woman who opened the case against him and DJ Fresh.
Over the weekend, Euphonik returned to Twitter to post a meme of a detective with a magnifying glass, accompanied by laughing emojis, and that’s when Boity hit back at him for his Twitter-behaviour.
“You’re being a vile a**hole. This is not a joke! You’re being accused of the most violent crime and you’re turning it into a sh**s and giggles circus! Either confess or let your lawyers handle this. But what you’re doing here on Twitter is disgusting!” Boity said to Euphonik in a tweet.
Miss Universe shared Boity’s sentiments in her follow-up tweet.
"Having Euphonik continuously antagonising (the alleged rape victim) and making a joke of everything is uncalled for. I’m sad but not shocked because this is where we are as a country,” Zozi tweeted.