Zozibini Tunzi calls out ‘extremely flawed’ justice system for failing to protect victims

Definitely no stranger to speaking out against injustices, Miss Universe Zozibini has lambasted SA’s “extremely flawed justice system” and has weighed in on alleged perpetrators who insist on “victimising” their alleged victims on social media.

Since her reign as Miss SA and Miss Universe, Zozibini has become synonymous with speaking out against injustices and gender-based violence (GBV) and has become an advocate for human rights.

She recently returned to Twitter after being offline for a while to express her disappointment in the justice system and how it treats victims.

“I haven’t been on Twitter and just waking up this morning to catch up on the happenings of the weekend has been heavy,” Zozi said.

She said she was saddened by the failure of the system to protect victims, particularly those of rape and abuse.

“The justice system is extremely flawed when it comes to the protection of victims of rape and abuse, especially if the accused is in a position of power.”