TshisaLIVE

Bonang Matheba tells fans TV and radio are on ice as she bags coins in the alcohol world

‘I never know how to respond to this,’ Bonang told a fan asking her to come back to TV or radio

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 March 2021 - 14:00
Media personality Bonang Matheba says House of BNG is keeping her super busy and its a big deal for her.
Media personality Bonang Matheba says House of BNG is keeping her super busy and its a big deal for her.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Media personality Bonang Matheba has told fans TV and radio have taken a back seat for now as she is too busy collecting coins in the alcohol industry.

While she remains one of the most loved TV and radio presenters in Mzansi, Bonang has let her career as a broadcaster take a back seat as she focuses on growing her business empire. Her fans love that the entrepreneur bug has bit Queen B hard, but not a day goes by without them asking Bonang when she plans to return to the small screen or the airwaves.

On Tuesday, Bonang replied to one fan and explained while she understands her fans miss her, she always finds it hard to give a direct answer to when she will return to broadcasting because her “wine life” is a big deal.

I never know how to respond to this but my wine life is a BIG STORY ... colossal!” queen B said.

Bonang began her career in the entertainment industry when she was a teenager and her career and brand has grown leaps and bounds since those days.

After cementing her name as one of the most iconic media practitioners in the country, Bonang expanded into the alcohol industry when she created her MCC range, House of BNG.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after a successful year in the wine-making business, Bonang opened up about how “incredible” the journey has been, watching House of BNG become a force to be reckoned with.

“The entire journey has been incredible, from the initial idea to production to becoming the first black woman being a member of Cap Classic Producers Association,. to seeing the first bottles on the shelf and then the most recent reveal of the Prestige Reserve at the Sun Met 2020.

“Entering the luxury beverage market has had its challenges, of course, but through strategic planning with a clear vision and a great team who understood all the logistics, it has proven a success. There are many moving parts so you have to keep your eye on everything all the time,” she told TshisaLIVE.

While it is clear fans want more from Bonang than the CEO of House of BNG, the #BForce will always have tons of throwback footage to reminisce on Bonang’s TV and radio moments .

Like this throwback video into her early days in the industry that recently resurfaced on the TL thanks to Twitter FBI. The good old days of The Manhattan Show and Reggie's Rush when after school was “after school”.

Back in the days, as Bonang said “when life was simple”, check it out below:

SNAPS | Bonang Matheba livin' it up on her CPT vacation is #SoftLife goals!

Bonang ke star guys... her vacations are always top tier!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Bonang Matheba & Boity Thulo share what they want for Valentine’s Day

Life's too short to throw hints... just tell your partner what you want for Valentine's Day!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Bonang Matheba featured in Charlamagne Tha God’s new Black Effect podcast

Yasss queen! Bonang's podcast is pleasing us and our homegirls!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Bonang on House of BNG reaching a milestone & being a black businesswoman in the wine market

"To watch it all unfold and to see the House of BNG as a celebration partner to some of SA’s biggest events has been incredible"
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. LOL! Cassper wants to know if Malema can predict if he'll be a billionaire TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  4. Comedian Thenjiwe throws shade at David Mabuza: 'He's the only politician on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee hits back at Herman Mashaba’s stance on eNCA ‘racist’ mask fiasco TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?
X