Bonang Matheba tells fans TV and radio are on ice as she bags coins in the alcohol world

Bonang began her career in the entertainment industry when she was a teenager and her career and brand has grown leaps and bounds since those days.

After cementing her name as one of the most iconic media practitioners in the country, Bonang expanded into the alcohol industry when she created her MCC range, House of BNG.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after a successful year in the wine-making business, Bonang opened up about how “incredible” the journey has been, watching House of BNG become a force to be reckoned with.

“The entire journey has been incredible, from the initial idea to production to becoming the first black woman being a member of Cap Classic Producers Association,. to seeing the first bottles on the shelf and then the most recent reveal of the Prestige Reserve at the Sun Met 2020.

“Entering the luxury beverage market has had its challenges, of course, but through strategic planning with a clear vision and a great team who understood all the logistics, it has proven a success. There are many moving parts so you have to keep your eye on everything all the time,” she told TshisaLIVE.

While it is clear fans want more from Bonang than the CEO of House of BNG, the #BForce will always have tons of throwback footage to reminisce on Bonang’s TV and radio moments .

Like this throwback video into her early days in the industry that recently resurfaced on the TL thanks to Twitter FBI. The good old days of The Manhattan Show and Reggie's Rush when after school was “after school”.

Back in the days, as Bonang said “when life was simple”, check it out below: