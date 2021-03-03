‘Do you ever get tired of being a good person?’ - DJ Zinhle sparks debate

Musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle had the TL in debate mode this week when she asked her fans about being a good Samaritan.

Opening up the discussion on her timeline, the Umlilo star asked fans if they also feel they have a limit on how much kindness they put out into the world before it starts to become tiring.

“Do you ever get tired of being a good person? Asking for a friend,” said DJ Zinhle.